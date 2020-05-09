Air ambulances attend incident in Queensferry

Two Wales Air Ambulances were spotted landing on open ground next to the former John Summers High School.

One landed at around 11am, a local resident said medics onboard were taken away by in a police vehicle which was driven towards Queensferry.

A second air ambulance landed alongside at 11.30am.

Commenting on our Facebook page several people have mentioned a possible incident on Station Road in Queensferry with police seen in the area, but no details have been confirmed by emergency services.

One air ambulance lifted from the site opposite Deeside Leisure Centre at 12.15pm for a short flight to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

The second emergency helicopter left the playing field 10 minutes later and returning to the Wales Air Ambulance base in Whitchurch.

Wales Ambulance Service and North Wales Police have been asked for details.