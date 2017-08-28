Air ambulance responding to a collision in Buckley

UPDATE: The air ambulance has taken off from Buckley towards Stoke Hospital.

Emergency services including an air ambulance are responding to a collision in Buckley.

The Collison is believed to be on Mount Pleasant Road, one person said on social media they saw two fire engines and an emergency ambulance heading along Church Road in the direction of Mount Pleasant Road.

A Wales air ambulance was spotted landed on open ground close to the road at around 1.10pm.

On the Deeside.com Facebook Racheal said “Serious accident in Mount Pleasant Road.” The road is closed with all emergency services dealing with a collision.

