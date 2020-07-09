Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th Jul 2020

Air Ambulance responds to incident in Higher Shotton

Update: An air ambulance was seen landing on Central Drive park in Higher Shotton this afternoon.

The ambulance service has said they responded to reports of an ‘incident’ on Larch Avenue this afternoon, 

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called today, 9 July, at approximately 14:51 to reports of an incident on Larch Avenue, Shotton.


We responded with one emergency ambulance and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.

One patient was transported to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

Earlier report: An air ambulance landed in Higher Shotton this afternoon.

The helicopter was spotted landing on Central Drive playing field at around 3.30pm.

Mike told us police were waiting to take the medics to another location. 

The helicopter was on the ground for around 45 minutes before taking off at 4.12pm. 

 

 

 



