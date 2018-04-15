independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Delays on the A55 in Chester after a car collides with a central barrier.

Published: Sunday, Apr 15th, 2018
There are delays on the A55 in both direction following a single vehicle crash near to junction 39, Huntington after a car collided with the central barrier.

One lane is closed in both direction as emergency services deal with the crash.

Eastbound traffic is queuing back to the A483 turn off while westbound traffic is back to Littleton.

Cheshire police said –

“RTC  – A55 near to A41 junction- The Police and other emergency services are at the scene, this road is reduced down to one lane .This is causing traffic delays which are anticipated to continue for at least another hour.”

The twitter account for the North West Motorway Police Initially posted a tweet at 2.22pm saying:

“RTC on the A55 near to A483 heading towards Welsh border, car on top of central reservation barrier, effecting traffic both directions dvr ok, little bit shaken.”

Several people have also posted about the crash on on the A55 Traffic, Incidents, Information Facebook page

Alison said: “Traffic heading west being sent off to Sainsburys roundabout. Traffic towards wales & posthouse roundabout down to one lane. Looks nasty “

A North West Air Ambulance was spotted landing at the scene around 2.30pm it has since taken off.

Latest traffic report for the area states;

‘Delays, very slow traffic and partially blocked due to accident on A55 both ways at J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout), congestion on A55 Tarvin Road to J40 A51 (Vicars Cross Interchange) and on A55 to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).

A car collided with the central reservation barrier, overturned and came to reset on the opposite carriageway. Air-ambulance was in attendance.’

