Air Ambulance lands in Garden City

An air ambulance landed in Garden City earlier this afternoon.

The helicopter from was spotted landing on open ground near Farm Road just before 1.30pm.

Peter sent us the picture above which shows the distinctive red helicopter, a road ambulance is also in attendance.

The air ambulance left Garden City taking off from the area just before 2.10pm and landing at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool ten minutes later.

The Welsh Ambulance Service press office is quite rightly prioritising it’s response to Covid-19 and unable to answer any queries.