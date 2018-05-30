Air Ambulance called to an emergency in Buckleythis afternoon

No updates as such but sistersite Wrexham.com said the helicopter landed close to Wrexham Marlowe Hospital

From earlier:

An air ambulance was called to an emergency in the Buckley area, the helicopter was spotted overhead just after 1pm today.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance service has said:

“We were called at approximately 12:30pm today (Wednesday 30 May) to reports that a male had fallen from a ladder in the Buckley area.

We currently have one emergency ambulance at the scene and the crew are being supported by Wales Air Ambulance.”

[📸 File Photo]

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service. The charity raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each mission on average costing £1500.

You can make a lifesaving donation here: walesairambulance.com/donate