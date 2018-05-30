independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Air Ambulance called to an emergency in Buckleythis afternoon

Published: Wednesday, May 30th, 2018
No updates as such but sistersite Wrexham.com said the helicopter landed close to Wrexham Marlowe Hospital

From earlier:

An air ambulance was called to an emergency in the Buckley area, the helicopter was spotted overhead just after 1pm today.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance service has said:

“We were called at approximately 12:30pm today (Wednesday 30 May) to reports that a male had fallen from a ladder in the Buckley area.

We currently have one emergency ambulance at the scene and the crew are being supported by Wales Air Ambulance.”

[📸 File Photo]

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service. The charity raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each mission on average costing £1500.

You can make a lifesaving donation here: walesairambulance.com/donate

