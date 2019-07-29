Air Ambulance called to incident in Flint

Update: The Wales Air Ambulance lifted from its location in Flint and flew to Glan Clwyd Hospital is a hospital in Bodelwyddan.

Previous report: An air ambulance is responding to an incident in Flint

The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing near Windsor Drive at around 5.40pm.

There’s no official word on the reason why the helicopter has been called to the location however, unconfirmed reports on social media say a youngster has fallen off a bicycle near Cornist Hall.

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service.

The charity raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each Ambulance on average costing £1500.

