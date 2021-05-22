Police release statement regarding an incident in Connah’s Quay today

Update: Police has issued a statement with regards to an incident in Connah’s Quay earlier today.

Posting on the North Wales Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said the force was “called to an incident involving a serious assault in the Dock Road area of Connahs Quay at just after 5pm today, Saturday 22nd May 2021.”

“Police remain in attendance at the scene, one male has been taken to hospital by the Air Ambulance.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jackie Downes said “Police resources are likely to be in attendance at the scene for some time, there is no reason to believe that there is any on-going risk to the public and a number of arrests have been made.”

“Whilst we work at the scene I would ask that the local community are not tempted to attend the location.”

“I am grateful to our colleagues at Welsh Ambulance service and the Air Ambulance for their prompt response to the incident.”

“An investigation will now follow and as such we will not be releasing any more information at this time”

Earlier report: An air ambulance was called to an incident in Connah’s Quay this afternoon.

The emergency helicopter was seen landing near the scout hut on Tuscan Way at around 5.30pm.

It was on the ground for around 30 minutes before taking off and heading to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

At the same time, there were reports of a large police presence near the former Old Quay House pub on Quay Lane.

Jas sent us a video taken as he rode past which shows up to 10 police vehicles outside the former pub.

More to follow…

[Main Picture: Ian Bartlett]