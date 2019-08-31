News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Air Ambulance called to dog attack incident in Flintshire

Published: Saturday, Aug 31st, 2019
Share:

An air ambulance was called to an incident involving a dog attack this afternoon.

The helicopter from North West Air Ambulance was spotted landing on open ground near Well Street at around 5.20pm.

It later took off in the direction of Liverpool. 

Police investigating the incident have begun house to house enquiries in the area. 

In a statement North Wales Police said:

“North Wales Police and the Air Ambulance were called to a property at Mynydd Isa around 4.45pm (Saturday the 31st August) following an incident involving a dog attack.

Police are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.”

.

.

 

 

 

 

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

No trains from Shotton to Wrexham and Bidston on Sunday due to engineering work

Chester Zoo Elephant House closed for ‘brief periods’ after ‘anomaly’ found in screening of young calf for deadly virus

Woman, 33, dies Pontins in Prestatyn after a cardiac arrest

Police search for driver who ‘almost ran over multiple officers’ in Flint

Flint Coastguard rescue team called to help rescue Molly the Beagle stuck between rocks in New Brighton

Glyndŵr academic explores the work of legendary British comic book writer

Power cut which affected parts of Deeside has been fixed

Controversial proposals for dozens of houses in Drury could be scaled back

Quick thinking Deeside teenager helps woman in need of urgent medical attention


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn