Air Ambulance called to dog attack incident in Flintshire

An air ambulance was called to an incident involving a dog attack this afternoon.

The helicopter from North West Air Ambulance was spotted landing on open ground near Well Street at around 5.20pm.

It later took off in the direction of Liverpool.

Police investigating the incident have begun house to house enquiries in the area.

In a statement North Wales Police said:

“North Wales Police and the Air Ambulance were called to a property at Mynydd Isa around 4.45pm (Saturday the 31st August) following an incident involving a dog attack.

Police are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.”

