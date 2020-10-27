Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Oct 2020

Air Ambulance called to Connah’s Quay following reports of a person in need of “medical assistance”

An air ambulance was scrambled to Connah’s Quay earlier today following reports of a person in need of “medical assistance”.

The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing on open ground just off Wepre Lane at around 10.30 this morning.

The air ambulance was on the ground for around 50 minutes before taking off without a patient onboard.

A person from a residential address in Connah’s Quay was however transported by road to hospital in Bodelwyddan.


A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Tuesday 26 October at 9.48am to a residential address in the Connah’s Quay area to reports of a person in need of medical assistance.”

“We responded with one emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was taken by road to Glan Clwyd Hospital for treatment.”

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service.

Many of the ways in which the service raises funds – through face-to-face public events or their shops – have been hit by the pandemic.

It means that they will see a significant decrease in the money the charity can raise to maintain the lifesaving service. 

Wales Air Ambulance has launched an emergency appeal – you can support them here: www.walesairambulance.com/emergency-appeal

[File photo]

 

 



