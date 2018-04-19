Air ambulance responds to ‘medical emergency’ in Pontybodkin

An air ambulance was called to a medical emergency this afternoon in Pontybodkin.

The helicopter was spotted landing close to a play area next to A5104 Corwen Road at around 3.15pm.

The air ambulance and crew remained at the scene for 45 minutes before taking off back to the Welshpool base

Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, Thursday April 19 at approximately 2.50pm to reports of a medical emergency near the A5104 in Pontybodkin, Mold.

We responded with two emergency ambulances and one air ambulance.”

Police said they were aware of the incident but have not commented further.