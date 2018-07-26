Pedestrian injured after being struck by a car in Mancot

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with “a leg injury” following a collision with a car near Greenacres Animal Farm in Mancot.

North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Mancot Lane at 11.45am today to reports of a collision between male pedestrian and white Audi.

An Air Ambulance was also called to the incident, it landed in a field close to the scene of the collision.

Up to five police cars and two collision investigation units were spotted at the scene of the collision, a section of Mancot Lane was cordoned from the corner with Colliery Lane.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: