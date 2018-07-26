independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Pedestrian injured after being struck by a car in Mancot

Published: Thursday, Jul 26th, 2018
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with “a leg injury” following a collision with a car near Greenacres Animal Farm in Mancot.

North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Mancot Lane at 11.45am today to reports of a collision between male pedestrian and white Audi.

An Air Ambulance was also called to the incident, it landed in a field close to the scene of the collision.

Up to five police cars and two collision investigation units were spotted at the scene of the collision, a section of Mancot Lane was cordoned from the corner with Colliery Lane.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called today, Thursday July 26 at approximately 11.45am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Mancot Lane, Mancot, Deeside.

We responded with one emergency ambulance and an air ambulance crew, where a male patient was taken by road to the Countess of Chester Hospital, Chester.”

