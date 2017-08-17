Air Ambulance attending a crash on the A494 near Alltami

Update:

The Air Ambulance took off around 5.40pm heading back to the Welshpool base, reports say a woman has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Earlier Report:

Police are asking motorists to avoid the A494 near Alltami after a two car collision closed the road.

In an update on social media North Wales Police have said:

“Road closed between Mynydd Isa New Brighton Mold A404 following RTC . Please find alternative route whilst road is cleared

Fire crews including an appliance from Deeside are currently at the scene assisting paramedics.

The Ambulance Service say:

“We were called at about 4.05pm to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A494 near Alltami, Flintshire.

The Wales Air Ambulance, two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response car are currently at the scene.”

The latest traffic report says:

A494 both ways closed stationary traffic, long delays due to serious accident between A5119 (New Brighton) and A541 Chester Road / A549 Mold Road (Mold).

