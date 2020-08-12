Administrators called in to Deeside based plumbing and supplies merchant hit pandemic downturn

Administrators have been appointed to a Deeside based plumbing and supplies merchant Collister & Glover which has been badly hit during the pandemic.

Collister & Glover based on Deeside Industrial estate has been in business for over 40 years and employs 13 people.

The Company – which is still trading in a limited form – has experienced cash-flow difficulties as a result of difficult trading conditions in the sector, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The director called in administrators and “regrettably it has been necessary to make 7 redundancies, from an original staff of 13.”

Patrick Lannagan and Conrad Pearson of Mazars LLP have been appointed Joint Administrators of Collister & Glover (Pipeline Materials) Ltd (“the Company”), as of 11 August 2020.





Conrad Pearson, Joint Administrator, said: “Trading continues at present in a limited form and we are seeking buyers for the business and assets, and welcome any interest that may be forthcoming in those.

The Administrators will be writing to all creditors over the next few days with further details of the next steps in the process”.