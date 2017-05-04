Additional A55/A494/A548 Deeside Corridor improvements exhibition to be held

The exhibition and information session will take place in Northop, at Glyndwr University (Northop Campus) on 10th May between 10am and 8pm.

I wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and Infrastructure to request a public consultation on the A55/A494/A548 Deeside Corridor Improvement’s to be held in the Northop area”

Residents living in the Northop, Northop Hall and Flint Mountain could be potentially impacted by proposals outlined in the consultation and it is only right that they have their opportunity to have views heard”

I’m very pleased to confirm that my request has been acted upon by the Cabinet Secretary and an additional public exhibition and information event

I’d encourage local residents to head to Glyndwr University in Northop next Wednesday and have your say on the planned road network improvements directly to the Welsh Government.