News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Action Fraud: Watch Out for Fake Netflix Emails

Published: Friday, Sep 14th, 2018
Share:

ActionFraud. the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre has issued a warning over fake Netflix emails.

The email tells users there’s a problem with their account and asks users to “update” details, a link on the email takes those who click through to an authentic looking Netflix website which has been set up to steal personal details.

An Action Fraud spokesperson said:

“We’ve seen an increase in reports about fake Netflix emails claiming that there’s an issue with your account, or that your account has been suspended.

The email states that you need to “update” your account details in order to resolve the problem.

The link in the emails leads to genuine-looking Netflix phishing websites designed to steal your username and password, as well as payment details.

Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.”

To report fraud, attempted fraud or cyber crime and receive a police crime reference number follow this link to the Action Fraud website.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Drink driver pulled over by ‘eagle-eyed officers’ in Flintshire after leaving pub car park and driving over the curb

Overnight closures on the A548 from next week as part of new Oakenholt recycling centre scheme

Buckley set to lose its last bank

North Wales fire chiefs quizzed over responsibility for rescuing large animals

Big Dee Day in Flintshire will highlight the problems caused by marine plastics

Residents in Flintshire could pay an extra £420,000 to fire service

Historic Flint market will close for the final time today

Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz leaves company after less than 12 months

Drivers warned over roadworks on busy main road in Flint which could take up to 2 months to complete

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn