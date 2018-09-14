Action Fraud: Watch Out for Fake Netflix Emails

ActionFraud. the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre has issued a warning over fake Netflix emails.

The email tells users there’s a problem with their account and asks users to “update” details, a link on the email takes those who click through to an authentic looking Netflix website which has been set up to steal personal details.

An Action Fraud spokesperson said:

“We’ve seen an increase in reports about fake Netflix emails claiming that there’s an issue with your account, or that your account has been suspended.

The email states that you need to “update” your account details in order to resolve the problem.

The link in the emails leads to genuine-looking Netflix phishing websites designed to steal your username and password, as well as payment details.

Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.”

To report fraud, attempted fraud or cyber crime and receive a police crime reference number follow this link to the Action Fraud website.