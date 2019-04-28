Acrobatic Family Comedy Show Chores Comes To Storyhouse This Summer

After sold-out seasons at Brighton and Edinburgh Fringes in 2018, Chores is coming back to the UK for a new tour which includes two shows at Storyhouse in Chester.

A comedy circus show from Australia, Chores is the story of two brothers who have to clean up their messy room so they can ride their bicycles.

A storyline many families can relate to, the show is packed with cool stunts, acrobatic flips, unicycles, juggling – and not forgetting their infamous toilet paper guns!

Chores is at the Storyhouse in Chester on Saturday 15 June, with performances at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Last year, Chores won several awards including the Audience Choice Award at Prague Fringe; a nomination for Best Children’s Show at Perth Fringe; and the Weekly Winner Award for Best Kids show at Adelaide Fringe.

Chores is brought to the Storyhouse by Hoopla Clique performers Julian Roberts and Morgan Wilson. The two talented theatre clowns have redefined slapstick humour and showcase teamwork, trust and co-operation.

Julian started training as an acrobat and a clown since he was just 14. His stage partner Morgan is a cheeky muppet, who is full of surprises.

The physical comedy is suitable for diverse audiences as it requires little language and speaks to young and old alike.

Inspired by Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, the show is made for children, but there is plenty to amuse parents and families too!

Chores performer Julian Roberts commented: “Chores is the return to the good old days of pure entertainment, where bringing joy is priority number one. Operating at an extremely high LPM (Laughs Per Minute), we love it when parents enjoy the show as much as kids do!”

Tickets for Chores are on sale now, priced at £10 for adults and £8 for children. The show is suitable for youngsters aged two upwards.