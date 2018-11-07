   
Accident involving a tractor causing delays around the Sealand Road area of Chester.

Published: Wednesday, Nov 7th, 2018
An accident involving a tractor is causing long delays around the Sealand Road area of Chester.

In a post on Twitter Andy Scargill said:

“Vehicle crash at Sealand Road/Bumpers Lane lights. Junction currently partially blocked by damaged tractor & trailer. Avoid if possible.”

While Adam Dandy tweeted:

“Bad accident on Sealand Rd by the Greyhound Retail Park at the lights, between a tractor & trailer and a car. Tractor looks to be jack knifed across the junction blocking Bumpers lane off.”

Latest traffic reports for the area state:

“Reports of accident , a tractor that had burst its tyre involved on A5480 Stendall Road both ways at Greyhound Retail Park.”

