Accident involving a tractor causing delays around the Sealand Road area of Chester.

An accident involving a tractor is causing long delays around the Sealand Road area of Chester.
In a post on Twitter Andy Scargill said:
“Vehicle crash at Sealand Road/Bumpers Lane lights. Junction currently partially blocked by damaged tractor & trailer. Avoid if possible.”
While Adam Dandy tweeted:
“Bad accident on Sealand Rd by the Greyhound Retail Park at the lights, between a tractor & trailer and a car. Tractor looks to be jack knifed across the junction blocking Bumpers lane off.”
Latest traffic reports for the area state:
“Reports of accident , a tractor that had burst its tyre involved on A5480 Stendall Road both ways at Greyhound Retail Park.”
