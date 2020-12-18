Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Dec 2020

Updated: Fri 18th Dec

A550 Welsh Road at Two Mills reopens following earlier raised manhole incident

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A raised manhole cover on the A550 Welsh at the Two Mills junction has resulted in a number of vehicle sustaining flat tyres.

There was also a ‘minor collision’ at the scene.

The road was closed on both directions but has sicen reoepned

Earlier report 9am. “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident and a raised manhole cover on A550 Welsh Road Southbound between A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights) and A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). The North Wales towards Ellesmere Port re-opened around 09:30 however the opposite side still remains closed. This is affecting traffic between Hooton and Shotwick.”


Earlier report 8:15am. The A550 Welsh Road is closed following a collision.

The road is reported to be closed between Two Mills and the A494 and is affecting traffic between Shotwick and Hooton.

It was partially blocked following “multiple breakdowns caused by the raised manhole cover.”

A crash has happened within the traffic and the road has now been closed.

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident and a raised manhole cover on A550 Welsh Road both ways between A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights) and A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off).”

“The road was initially partially blocked due to multiple breakdowns caused by the raised manhole cover, however an accident has since occurred within the traffic resulting in the road being closed. This is affecting traffic between Shotwick and Hooton.”



