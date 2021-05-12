Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th May 2021

Updated: Wed 12th May

A550 Welsh Road closed both ways following a collision

There are reports the A550 Welsh Road is closed following a road traffic collision.

The road is closed both ways from the A494 turn-off to the Two Mills junction.

As a result of the closure, the A540 Parkgate Road heading towards the A494 is heavily congested.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “A550 Welsh Road both ways closed, queueing traffic due to accident between A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights, Two Mills) and A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off, Shotwick)”

No more details as yet.



