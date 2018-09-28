UPDATE: All lanes reopened on A55 west bound at Northop Hall following a collision overnight

UPDATE:

Police appeal for witnesses following a single vehicle collision on the A55 near Northop

All lanes re-opened at 10:30am following the recovery of an overturned vehicle

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has said:

‘We were called at approximately 2:50am today (Friday 28 September) to reports of an incident on the A55. We sent one emergency ambulance and one patient was transported to the Countess of Chester Hospital’.

North Wales Police say one lane has now reopened on the westbound A55 – An update states:

“A55 update – Lane 2 is now open on the A55 between junction 33a Connahs Quay and 33 Flint. Lane 1 will remain closed whilst we arrange recovery for the vehicle. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

PREVIOUS REPORT: The A55 west bound at Northop is currently closed this morning following a collision in the early hours of this morning.

Images posted on social media show a badly damaged car on its roof in a field next to the carriageway.

The road is closed from J33A Northop Hall East to J33 A5119 Northop Road – All traffic is being divereted off at junction 33a west bound and rejoining the A55 at junction 33.

The collision happened around 3am, a large number of emergency service vehicles were spotted at the scene, a police helicopter was also seen above the area.

Accident investigation work is currently being carried out this morning, barrier repairs are needed once that has been completed.

Posting on the A55 traffic page, Steve said:

“3am there was around 8 police cars and a couple of ambulances. Artic [HGV] stopped in outside lane and the police helicopter had been in the area also?”

In an update on Twitter at 3.07am North Wales Police said:

“A55 closed between Junction 33a and 33 Westbound due to an RTC. Diverting off Junction 33a.”

Latest traffic report states:

‘A55 Westbound closed due to accident investigation work from J33A B5126 Connah’S Quay Road (Northop Hall West) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

The road is expected to reopen after the morning rush as carriageway repairs are needed. Delays are expected through Northop and also along the A548 coastal road.

Diversion: Via the B5126 into Northop then along the A5119 to J33′

More to follow…..