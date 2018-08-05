independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

A55 westbound between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe closed for four nights due to resurfacing work

Carriageway resurfacing work will take place on the A55 between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe over the next four nights starting on Sunday.

The works will see a full closure of the westbound carriageway of the A55 between junction 35 and 34 Ewloe on Sunday, Monday Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 8pm and 6am.

The work “could result in a higher than usual level of noise at intervals” the North & Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent has said in a letter distributed to properties and businesses alongside the works area.

A diversion for westbound traffic will be set up via A550 Dobshill, A549 Dirty Mile, A541 Mold, A5119 through Sychdyn to A55 J33 Northop.

“Traffic along the diversion route will be monitored to identify any issues / additional mitigation measures that may need to be considered.” Traffic Wales said.

 

 

