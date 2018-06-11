independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

A55 slip road in Broughton reopens following earlier closure

Published: Monday, Jun 11th, 2018
Update: The A55 westbound entry slip road has re-opened, overturned vehicle removed at J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange).

From earlier: An overturned tractor and trailer has forced the highways agency to close the slip road from the A55 at Mold Road in Broughton.

Traffic wales shared a picture of the incident on social media – saying recovery was on scene.

The latest traffic report at 2.15pm states: “A55 Westbound entry slip road closed due to overturned vehicle at J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange). Traffic is coping well.”

Accident is believed to have happened at around 12.40pm and its at the section as you head down from the roundabout to the main carriageway.

