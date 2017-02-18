Man seriously injured after BMW crashes in A55 police chase – IPCC to investigate

North Wales Police have referred themselves to police watchdog the IPCC following a pursuit on the A55 today which ended when a man crashed a BMW he was driving.

The male driver received serious injuries in the crash on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near Bodelwyddan.

He was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd but has since been transferred to the Major Trauma Centre in Stoke.

The incident happened at 11.40am close to junction 24 of the A55 the turn off for Abergele.

The crash involved a silver 3 series BMW – no other vehicle was involved in the collision.

The A55 was initially closed in both directions following the collision, the westbound carriageway remained closed for several hours from junction 27 At St.Asaph, traffic was diverted along the A547 to Abergele.

Witnesses posted reports on the ‘A55 Traffic, Incidents, Information facebook page’ claiming armed police were in the area, one comment said they saw up five traffic police cars ‘chasing’ the BMW.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was also seen over the area.

It is believed the driver of the silver BMW left the A55 at junction 24 for Abergele and crashed on the flyover and ended back on the A55 embankment.

Ian Clapham captured images from the scene showing an Air Ambulance in attendance, the driver was however transported to the hospital by road.

In a statement released this evening North Wales Police said;

“North Wales Police have referred the matter to the IPCC as the vehicle was being pursued by officers prior to the collision.”

Supt Jane Banham said:

“Incidents of this nature are rare and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the BMW convertible being driven along the A55 prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call 10 quoting reference V022928