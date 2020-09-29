A55 – Northop turn off partially blocked after car ends up on barrier

An exit ramp on the A55 in Flintshire is partially blocked following a collision which has left a car lodged on barriers.

The incident has happened at junction 33 eastbound, the Northop turn off.

Traffic doesn’t appear to have been affected by the lane closure.

RTC #A55 J33 Northop Eastbound.

Car on top of the off-slip barrier. Traffic Officers on scene. pic.twitter.com/xDVq8qcQPT — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) September 29, 2020

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Exit ramp partially blocked due to accident, one car involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Traffic is coping well.

Car has ended up on top of the exit slip barrier. Traffic officers confirm recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival.”