Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 29th Sep 2020

A55 – Northop turn off partially blocked after car ends up on barrier

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An exit ramp on the A55 in Flintshire is partially blocked following a collision which has left a car lodged on barriers.

The incident has happened at junction 33 eastbound, the Northop turn off.

Traffic doesn’t appear to have been affected by the lane closure.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Exit ramp partially blocked due to accident, one car involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Traffic is coping well.

Car has ended up on top of the exit slip barrier. Traffic officers confirm recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Home with more than 60 cars outside compared to ‘scrap yard’ as inspector backs council enforcement action

News

Further arrest as part of investigation into drugs trafficking gang involving Deeside man

News

Deeside field hospital to remain in place through through Winter

News

North Wales Police warns of phone fraudsters after elderly Flintshire man loses thousands

News

Coleg Cambria staff cover thousands of miles and complete wide array of challenges in ‘Active Cambria’ programme

News

Smoking on the touchlines at children’s football matches to be banned in Wales

News

‘Wellbeing Champions’ created to support North Wales firms through COVID-19 pandemic

News

Coronavirus restrictions could be tightened in Cheshire

News

Elderly Caergwrle man scammed out of thousands of pounds by fraudster

News





Read 469,121 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn