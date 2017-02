The eastbound carriageway for the A55 from Little Chef ┬áNorthop Hall to Ewloe will be closed for the next four nights while resurfacing ‘line and stud work’ takes place.

The road heading towards Deeside will be shut from junction 33 to junction 33 B Ewloe.

Work will take place between 7.30pm and 6am from Tuesday through to Saturday morning.

Diversions are in operation during the closures.