‘A55 is not a race track’ say police after driver caught doing nearly 110mph in Flintshire

Police are warning drivers who take advantage of the quieter roads and speed excessively that rules still apply and they will take action.

There has been around a 60 per cent reduction in the volume of traffic on the roads in the region but police have seen an increase in the number of people speeding.

Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Unit clocked a driver A55 at Caerwys today doing 108mph.

A roads policing officer tweeted: “Another high speed recorded on the A55 at Caerwys – vehicle travelling at 108mph. The A55 is not a race track.”

With fewer vehicles using the roads since COVID-19 essential travel rules came into force in March, some drivers have seen it as an opportunity to put their foot down with several drivers clocked at speeds in excess of 100mph locally.

Superintendent Jane Banham of the Roads Policing Unit at North Wales Police said: “Despite the travel restrictions we are still out there and we will continue to secure convictions and keep our roads safe from those who put their lives and other innocent road users at risk.

“Reducing casualties continues to be one of our top priorities.”

Police continue to urge motorists only to drive if it is essential and to take extra care if they do drive to ease the burden on the NHS.

The force traffic units are using data to patrol and target specific roads that have shown the greatest increase in speeding.