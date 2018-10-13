A55 improvement works near Llanddulas completed ahead of schedule

Essential roadworks on the A55 near Llanduals have been completed ahead of schedule the Welsh Government has said.

Work on the Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge near Junction 23 began on 17 September and the road fully re-opened yesterday, Friday 12 October, six days before it was originally due to.

Taking place on a 24 hours a day, seven days a week basis, the work on the Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge has involved surface removal, waterproofing of the bridge deck, concrete repair and the replacement of bridge joints.

Due to the nature of the engineering works, boards have been in place with work taking place on the other side of these. Critical work on the bridge joints at either end of the structure, which involved hydro-demolition, has been carried out under cover and out of sight of the public to ensure their safety.

All work on the westbound carriageway was completed by 6am yesterday when traffic management measures will be removed.

Action has also been taken to offset the impact for the travelling public by ensuring work on the eastbound carriageway can be delayed until next year.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: