A55 closed westbound at Dobshill due to a serious accident

Picture via @Lixwm // Twitter

Police have said the westbound A55 is currently closed due to a serious accident

A large number of emergency service vehicles have been seen making their way to the incident with at least two fire engines and reports of three ambulances at the scene.

A55 westbound Dobbs Hill – expect delays and divisions – police at dealing with incident — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) July 18, 2017

The A55 westbound is closed near J35 for A550 and diversions is taking traffic down the exit slip road and back up the entry slip road.

This is a developing story more as and when..