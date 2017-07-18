A55 closed westbound at Dobshill due to a serious accident

July 18th, 2017 News

Picture via @Lixwm // Twitter

Police have said the westbound A55 is currently closed due to a serious accident

A large number of emergency service vehicles have been seen making their way to the incident with at least two fire engines and reports of three ambulances at the scene.

The A55 westbound is closed near  J35 for A550 and diversions is taking traffic down the exit slip road and back up the entry slip road.

This is a developing story more as and when..

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 19th July 201712:19 am

One person commenting on the A55 Facebook page said he saw the fire fighters with cutting equipment working on a single car.

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 19th July 201712:00 am

Traffic Wales update says road isn’t expected to reopen until 4am

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 18th July 201711:56 pm

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 18th July 201711:24 pm

Wales Ambulance say they were called at 10.13pm and currently have four rapid response vehicles and two ambulances at the scene.

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 18th July 201711:14 pm

Leon who is stuck behind the RTC told us he’s seen 2 fire engines, 1 doctors car, 2-3 ambulances. 2-3 police cars and more heading in his direction

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 18th July 201711:13 pm

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 18th July 201711:10 pm

@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 18th July 201711:05 pm
✌‏ @JakeDawson7 on twitter said:
” Looks serious on the A55 just had 2 fire engines bomb it past me going to the incident, hope everyone’s alright 🙏🏼
@DeesideDotCom @DeesideDotCom 18th July 201711:00 pm

Kelly has said on Facebook: “Just by the Dobshill exit towards North Wales. Came on to A55 from there and could see lots of blue lights on the bridge. Really hope everyone involved is ok”

