A four vehicle collision closed the A55 eastbound near Halkyn this morning – road is back open

February 7th, 2017 News

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn
A four vehicle collision closed the A55 eastbound near Halkyn this morning – road is back open

There are delays on the eastbound A55 following an earlier four vehicle collision which blocked both lanes heading towards Deeside.

Minor injuries have been dealt with at the scene and the Ambulance service say they have not taken anyone to hospital as a result of the collision.

It’s the second crash this morning on the eastbound A55, one lane was blocked at around 8am following a two-vehicle collision on near junction 33A for Northop.

An emergency ambulance was sent to the scene and two patients were given a precautionary check-up, but did not need hospital treatment.

 

 

 

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 201710:11 am

Still looking at around a 20+ minute delay with 2 miles of queuing traffic at 10:10am emergency services called at 9am.

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 201710:04 am

Image from the RTC – pic via Suzie Elliott

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:56 am

Not wanting to confuse things but this is what the Ambulance service has said about the earlier crash on the A55 at Northop which closed one lane:

We were called at about 8.05am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A55 eastbound near junction 33A for Northop.

We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and two patients were given a precautionary check-up, but did not require hospital treatment.

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:54 am

Police say lane 2 is now open following earlier RTC between J32B & J33 opposite Burger King/Springfield Hotel.

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:50 am

The Ambulance service has said:

We were called at 9.05am to reports of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A55 eastbound near Caerwys.
We sent two crews in emergency ambulances and a number of patients were treated for minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment
@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:34 am

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:28 am

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:23 am

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:22 am

@DeesideDotCom 7th February 20179:22 am

It is the second RTC on same stretch of A55 this morning

Related Posts