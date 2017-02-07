A four vehicle collision closed the A55 eastbound near Halkyn this morning – road is back open

There are delays on the eastbound A55 following an earlier four vehicle collision which blocked both lanes heading towards Deeside.

Minor injuries have been dealt with at the scene and the Ambulance service say they have not taken anyone to hospital as a result of the collision.

It’s the second crash this morning on the eastbound A55, one lane was blocked at around 8am following a two-vehicle collision on near junction 33A for Northop.

An emergency ambulance was sent to the scene and two patients were given a precautionary check-up, but did not need hospital treatment.