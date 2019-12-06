News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A548 over Flintshire Bridge closed due to an ongoing police incident

Published: Friday, Dec 6th, 2019
Share:

Police have closed the dual carriageway which runs across the Flintshire Bridge due to an ongoing incident.

Its understood police were called following concerns for the safety of a person on the bridge. 

The road was closed at around 8.20am, drivers have been asked to find an alternative route while the incident is ongoing.

Coastguard officers from Flint have been called to the incident. 

Flintshire Council has said:

“The A548 Flintshire Bridge has been closed by North Wales Police following an incident.

We currently have no indication as to how long the road will remain closed.”

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on A548 Flintshire Bridge both ways from Kelsterton Road (Connah’S Quay Turn Off) to Chester turn off. The bridge was closed around 08:20, and is affecting traffic between Flint and Shotwick.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans to demolish Hawarden monastery rejected amid concerns new houses would harm environment

Flintshire residents face fines or visit from council enforcement officers if they fail to recycle

Ysgol Treffynnon’s annual prizegiving ceremony honours student achievements

Coleg Cambria scores national success at sporting event

Plans approved to turn old chapel in Cefn y Bedd into two bedroom house

Pilot project aims to meet growing demand for social care in Flintshire

Digital Skills workshops held at Glyndwr University as part of Europe-wide training event series

New North Wales skills plan aims to break down silos and meet industry training demands

Police appeal for witnesses following a sexual assault in Chester


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn