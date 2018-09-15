A548 in Mostyn has reopened following a serious collision

The A548 between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn has reopened following an overnight closure due to a serious collision.

Police had asked drivers to avoid the area in an update on social media at 22.18 on Friday night, it stated:

“A548 closed due to serious RTC between Ffynnongroyw and Mostyn. Please avoid the area.”

The road which was closed from the junction of Mostyn Road and Greenfield Road near the Packet House pub (pictured above) reopened at 6.15 this morning.

On the other side of the closure, drivers were being turned away from the A548 at Talacre roundabout as police dealt with the collision and carried out investigation work.

North Wales Police are yet to release any details about the collision.

Main image: Deeside.com