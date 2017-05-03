Two taken to hospital following Bagillt road traffic collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision on the A548 in Bagillt earlier this evening.
Emergency services were called to the two vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A548 at 4:40pm.
Two ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene, with two people taken to the Countess of Chester.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
RTC:A548 Bagillt Westbound carriage. Road blocked,delays likely. Please avoid area and use alternative route while officers deal. Thank you.
— NWPControlroom (@NWPControlroom) May 3, 2017
More as and when…