Two taken to hospital following Bagillt road traffic collision

May 3rd, 2017 News

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision on the A548 in Bagillt earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A548 at 4:40pm.

Two ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene, with two people taken to the Countess of Chester.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

 

