A5117 near Costco reopens following earlier multi-vehicle accident

Update – The Closure between A5117 roundabout by Costco and up to Parkgate Road A540 have been lifted Cheshire Police has said.

From earlier:

Cheshire Police say the A5117 between the A540 Parkgate Road Chester up tot ‘Costco Roundabout’ is currently closed “due an incident” whohc happened around 8am.

The section of the road runs alongside the A494 and the start of the M56 towards Dunkirk Trading Estate.

Police are advising motorists to find an alternative route and “allow yourself enough time for any journeys this morning.”

#Chester due to the accident on the A5117 the Sp1 and SP2 services are currently experiencing delays of approximately 10 mins sorry for any inconvenience this may cause — Stagecoach MCSL (@StagecoachMCSL) January 4, 2018

The latest travel Report states:

A5117 both ways closed, slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident between A540 Parkgate Road / A494 and M56 / A494