A494 Westbound closed from 8pm on Tuesday for emergency resurfacing

The A494 Westbound up Aston Hill will be closed from 8pm this evening, Tuesday May 8 to carry out urgent carriageway resurfacing.

The works are being carried out overnight after the May bank holiday embargo “when traffic flows are lower to minimise disruption,” The Welsh Governments highway agency has said.

The road suffered damage last week after an HGV hit the central reservation damaging the fuel tank, around 30 litres of diesel spilt onto the carriageway.

Specialist environmental fire unit was called out to help clean up the fuel leak which caused major traffic disruption in Deeside.

A494 W/B currently down to 1 lane after HGV collided with central reservation – looks to be a large fuel spill – huge queue on eastbound side back up to Halkyn though that side isn’t impacted .. pic.twitter.com/tmzD65x4eU — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) April 30, 2018

A spokesperson for Traffic Wales said: “The work will be carried out over 1 night from 8pm to 6am on Wednesday under a full westbound carriageway closure (between Deeside Park Interchange and St Davids Park Interchange).

Traffic will be diverted at Deeside Park westbound off slip, along the A548 and A5119, returning onto the westbound A55 carriageway via J33 Northop.”