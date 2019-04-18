A494 tribute to vandalised ‘Cofiwch Dryweryn’ mural painted over within two hours by ‘authorities’

An Assembly Member has questioned why a tribute to the original ‘Cofiwch Dryweryn’ wall painted on concrete blocks next to the A494 in Deeside was white washed over by authorities within two hours of first appearing.

The Deeside mural is one of many “Cofiwch Dryweryn” slogans to have appeared across Wales over the past few days, but it’s believed to be the only one to have been painted over.

The original ‘Cofiwch Dryweryn’ graffiti is located on the wall next to the A487 at Llanrhystud near Aberystwyth.

It was painted during the 1960s as a reminder to the compulsory eviction of the village of Capel Celyn so the valley could be flooded by the new Tryweryn Reservoir, built to provide water to Liverpool.

The mural and wall has been subject to a series of vandalism attacks over the years the latest on 12 April when it was partially destroyed.

Dyfed-Powys Police responded to the attack by placing CCTV at the site, and confirmed that they were treating the incident as a hate crime.

The wall was rebuilt and repainted on 13 April by a group of eight volunteers, tributes to the mural have been springing up all over Wales this week.

The A494 tribute was painted on Wednesday, Adam Balchder posted a video on his Facebook page of the Deeside tribute, he said:

“The police have been, someone obviously reported someone doing something on the A55 (A494) , so they came and had a chat and said it was OK to carry on.”

Adam said a van turned up within two hours of finishing the mural and two workers then painted over it.

The move prompted an angry reaction on social media with many people pointing the finger at Flintshire County Council.

Deeside.com got in touch with the council who told us the land adjacent to the A494 – the Westbound section close to the River Dee bridge – “may be” the responsibility of the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency – the Welsh Government’s highways agency.

Plaid Cymru’s North Wales AM Llyr Gruffydd said:

“I think many people will be astounded that the Welsh Government’s agency was able to respond within two hours to this slogan being painted. If only all government reaction was so swift.

“It’s also in marked contrast to the Labour Welsh Government’s decision some years ago to contribute money towards restoring another iconic ‘Cofiwch Dryweryn’ slogan.

What’s changed and who authorised this painting over of the slogan?”

In response to a query by Deeside.com, The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent said it “acts as Agents to the Welsh Government in the operation, maintenance and improvement of the strategic road network across North and Mid Wales.

In the administration of this agreement issues considered to be operational in nature are responded to directly by the Trunk Road Agent.

Issues considered to relate to Policy or the prioritisation of work will be referred to Welsh Government for their consideration and response.

In this instance your enquiry is considered as being Policy in nature and has therefore been forwarded to Welsh Government who will respond to you directly in due course.

The Welsh Government state they aim to reply within 15 working days.”