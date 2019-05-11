A494 slip road closed at Drone Corner due to accident investigation work

The A494 Drone Corner slip road – the exit by the former Gateway to Wales Hotel has been closed this morning for accident investigation work to take place.

A Forensic Collision Investigation Unit is attending the scene of what looks to be a head-on collision between a car and a van.

Bob sent us a message to say there is “no access to Garden City or Queensferry from the flyover roundabout” which is affecting drivers coming from Sealand Road to Garden City.

[Police at the scene of the collision this morning]

One person who drove past the scene at around 6am said there looked to have been three cars involved in the collision which happened sometime before 4.20am.

Police issued warning to drivers to find an alternative route at 5.20am.

A494 Eastbound offslip closed by the Gateway to Wales Hotel. Please seek alternative route. — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) May 11, 2019

Traffic heading along the eastbound A494 is unaffected.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

Exit ramp closed due to accident on A494 Northbound before B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner). Traffic is coping well.

More as and when..

Picture: @Qasilver1