A494 eastbound reopens at River Dee bridge following earlier closure
Update: Police say the road has fully reopened.
Previous report: The A494 eastbound by Queensferry is currently closed – police say they are “dealing with an ongoing incident” and diversions in place
@DeesideDotCom what’s happening on the 494 adds turn off. Lots of police present and rolling road block!
— Bradley Williams (@bradSJACymru) September 21, 2020
Top image is from Traffic Wales, as is the below picture:
