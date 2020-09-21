A494 eastbound reopens at River Dee bridge following earlier closure

Update: Police say the road has fully reopened.

Flintshire Coastguard said they weere “tasked to assist North Wales Police with a incident on the A494 Road Bridge, Queensferry. “Whislt en-route, team stood down as our assistance was no longer required.

RNLI Flint Lifeboat also tasked.”

Previous report: The A494 eastbound by Queensferry is currently closed – police say they are “dealing with an ongoing incident” and diversions in place

@DeesideDotCom what’s happening on the 494 adds turn off. Lots of police present and rolling road block! — Bradley Williams (@bradSJACymru) September 21, 2020

Top image is from Traffic Wales, as is the below picture:

More shortly.