News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Public Health Wales Update: Third Welsh resident who had tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died

Published: Friday, Mar 20th, 2020
Share:

Public Health Wales has said a third Welsh resident has who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.

They have also said 21 more people have tested positive for the virus bringing the total to 191 though the number of actual cases will be higher as community testing has stopped.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“The Chief Medical Officer has today confirmed the death of a third Welsh resident who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Public Health Wales offer our sincere condolences to family and friends affected by this loss.

“The individual, who was in their seventies and had underlying health conditions, was being treated at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

“No further details regarding this individual will be released, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Three people in Wales who tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have now died.

“Twenty-one new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 191, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales.

“We are working closely with health boards, NHS 111 and the Welsh Government to develop systems so that NHS Wales and members of the public have appropriate access to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing. Based on careful risk assessment, a phased rollout of testing will commence starting with health care workers involved in frontline patient facing clinical care. 

“Testing capacity is being expanded and is currently prioritised for patients, health care workers involved in frontline patient facing clinical care, and others where recommended by health board medical directors.  As our testing capacity increases, further guidance will be issued on those who are eligible for testing.

“Members of the public should follow the latest public health advice.”

The latest guidance is:

  • People who live with others should stay at home for 14 days if they, or anyone in their household, has either a high temperature or a new and continuous cough
  • People who live alone should stay at home for seven days if they develop a high temperature or a new and continuous cough
  • Everyone should avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel
  • Everyone being asked to work from home where they possibly can, and avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and social venues
  • People over 70, and vulnerable groups of any age will be asked within days to be shielded from social contact for several weeks

For the guidance in full, visit the Department of Health and Social Care website: https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response  

Dr Giri Shankar said:  “People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).  Advice about the virus is available on the Public Health Wales website.  

“People with a fever or persistent cough should stay at home for seven days if they live alone, or 14 days if they live with others.  Anyone who lives with someone displaying coronavirus symptoms should also stay at home for 14 days. They should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.  

“They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on-hold to 111.  We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play an important role in the ‘delay’ phase. By following the latest advice, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable, and delay and flatten the peak, which will reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”

Health Board Local Authority New cases Cumulative cases
To be confirmed To be confirmed

1

1
       
Resident outside Wales  

0

2
       
Swansea Bay Neath Port Talbot

1

15
  Swansea

0

19
       
Aneurin Bevan Blaenau Gwent

1

11
  Caerphilly

1

23
  Monmouthshire

3

15
  Newport

10

38
  Torfaen

1

5
       
Betsi Cadwaladr Conwy

0

1
  Denbighshire

0

0
  Flintshire

0

1
  Gwynedd

0

1
  Isle of Anglesey

0

2
  Wrexham

0

2
       
Cardiff and Vale Cardiff

2

28
  Vale of Glamorgan

0

1
       
Cwm Taf Bridgend

0

3
  Rhondda Cynon Taf

0

2
  Merthyr Tydfil

1

2
       
Hywel Dda Carmarthenshire

0

8
  Ceredigion

0

1
  Pembrokeshire

0

2
       
Powys Powys

0

8
       
Wales Wales

21

191

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Minister Skates reassures “if you had a good business in 2019, you will have a good business in 2021” with £1.4bn of business support

Minister tells landlords: “Do the right thing and act in a way that is responsible and fair” to renters

Asda Queensferry reduces opening time to 8pm and dedicates first hour of shopping to elderly and vulnerable

Online isolation notes launched – providing proof of coronavirus absence from work

Covid-19: Train and Arriva bus services to be scaled back with emergency timetables coming into operation from Monday

Schools in Flintshire all closed from today but children of parents classed as keyworkers can attend

Warning not block drains by flushing wet wipes as sales rise

Decision to refuse plans for new apartments near Mold is overturned

Covid-19: Flintshire Connects Centres in Connah’s Quay, Buckley and Mold closed until further notice


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn