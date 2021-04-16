A pensioner has died following single vehicle collision in Bagillt earlier today
Police have said an 84-year-old woman has sadly died following a single-vehicle collision in Bagillt earlier today.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the High Street in Baglitt between A548 and the Church just before midday.
A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police have said: “
Following a single-vehicle RTC on High Street Bagillt earlier today, we can sadly confirm that an 84-year-old woman has died.”
“The road remains closed and the lady’s next of kin have been informed. We are not in a position to provide any further details at present.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Friday 16 April, at 11.57am to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the High Street, Bagillt.”
“We responded with an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner and an emergency ambulance.”
