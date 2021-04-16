Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Apr 2021

Updated: Fri 16th Apr

A pensioner has died following single vehicle collision in Bagillt earlier today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said an 84-year-old woman has sadly died following a single-vehicle collision in Bagillt earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the High Street in Baglitt between A548 and the Church just before midday.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police have said: “

Following a single-vehicle RTC on High Street Bagillt earlier today, we can sadly confirm that an 84-year-old woman has died.”


“The road remains closed and the lady’s next of kin have been informed. We are not in a position to provide any further details at present.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Friday 16 April, at 11.57am to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the High Street, Bagillt.”

“We responded with an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner and an emergency ambulance.”

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

New figures suggest thousands of 16 and 17 years olds missing from electoral roll ahead of the Senedd election

News

Appeal launched over refusal of plans to turn a Flintshire pub into house

News

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in two areas of Flintshire this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

News

Updated: A pensioner has died following single vehicle collision in Bagillt earlier today

News

Coastguard helicopter called out twice to airlift injured people from Talacre on Thursday

News

Updated: A55 near Broughton all clear following earlier collision

News

More than half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine has now been administered across North Wales

News

Cyclist seriously injured following collision in Shotton

News

Flintshire Council set to take drastic action to bring empty town centre shops back into use

News





Read 419,992 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X