News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man has died following a serious collision in Bagillt this morning

Published: Monday, Oct 14th, 2019
Share:

North Wales Police have issued a statement following a collision in Bagillt this morning in which one man sadly died

A force spokesperson has said: 

“We can confirm that a man has died following this morning’s road traffic collision in Flintshire.

Shortly before 8am police were notified of a collision on the A548 in Bagillt involving two vehicles – a Vauxhall Corsa and a transit pick-up.

The emergency services were called to the scene including the Air Ambulance however sadly the driver of the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sergeant Steve Richards of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Anybody who was in the area at the time of the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the route and who may have dash cam is asked to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number X149730.

The road is expected to re-open at around 1pm.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Demolition work at Flintshire Council’s Mold HQ set to get under way early next year

Police praise for ‘heroic’ members of public who went ‘above and beyond’ at scene of a fatal collision in Bagillt today

Tribute to ‘loving, kind and caring family man’ from Connah’s Quay who died following a collision in Northop last month

Appeal launched over refusal of plans to store cars and caravans on green barrier land in Sealand

Flintshire social worker removed from Register for breaching lone working policy and failing to report assault

Buckley – Police appeal for witnesses following an incident where an Audi driver tried to assault another man

A548 in Bagillt has reopened following earlier closure due to a collision

Welsh Government scoops major award for ‘innovative’ study into easing congestion and increasing resilience on A55/A494

RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve exclusive evening event to mark finale of 40th anniversary celebrations


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn