A man has died following a serious collision in Bagillt this morning

North Wales Police have issued a statement following a collision in Bagillt this morning in which one man sadly died

A force spokesperson has said:

“We can confirm that a man has died following this morning’s road traffic collision in Flintshire.

Shortly before 8am police were notified of a collision on the A548 in Bagillt involving two vehicles – a Vauxhall Corsa and a transit pick-up.

The emergency services were called to the scene including the Air Ambulance however sadly the driver of the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sergeant Steve Richards of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Anybody who was in the area at the time of the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the route and who may have dash cam is asked to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number X149730.

The road is expected to re-open at around 1pm.