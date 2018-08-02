A ‘logical’ move by the Welsh Government as it follows NHS England’s decision to restrict the use of mesh implants.

Wales is set to follow NHS England and restrict the use of mesh implants.

Mesh operations are supposed to fix prolapse and incontinence, however, it was revealed that more than 800 women are taking legal action against the NHS and the makers of vaginal mesh implants having reported long-term devastating side effects.

NHS England recently confirmed that they would be putting an immediate stop to mesh operations, amidst safety concerns.

Alyn and Deeside MP wrote to Welsh Health Secretary Vaughan Gething to make sure Wales would be “following suit.”

Mr Tami today received confirmation that Wales would ‘similarly restrict the use of mesh until additional safeguards are in place’.

Mark Tami MP said; “This was the logical thing for the Welsh Government to do after last month’s announcement and I am pleased that Vaughan did not waste any time in implementing similar restrictions.

“Campaigners and politicians can now focus on bringing justice to those who have already experienced side-effects from mesh.

“It’s worrying that there are still people out there who are suffering in silence – or perhaps do not know why they are experiencing these negative health impacts.

It is only by speaking out and making as much noise as possible that we have got to this stage, it is important that campaigners continue to do so.”

The Deeside MP previously said the “use of mesh has left too many people in Wales with crippling and life-changing injuries” and called issues around mesh implants “a national scandal.”