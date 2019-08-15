A level results – Flintshire schools see ‘positive’ increase in the number of A* and A grades

Students at school based sixth forms in Flintshire are celebrating today as the classes of 2019 receive their A Level results.

The results from the Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC) show that for examinations taken with them, 98.5% of entries received pass grades A*-E, in line with the Flintshire 2018 figure of 98.8% at this same stage.

The proportion of grades in the A* to C range is 76.2% in 2019 compared to 76.5% of entries achieving these grades in Flintshire in 2018.

25.9% of Flintshire WJEC entries resulted in A* and A grades compared to 21.2% in 2018. This significant increase reflects the hard work being undertaken in Flintshire schools to stretch their most able students to reach their potential.

The majority of Flintshire entries at Advanced level are with the Welsh Board with results from other boards received later in the day.

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Education, said:

“The Council warmly congratulates all the A level students in Flintshire on their hard work and success in their examinations taken with the WJEC. We look forward to seeing the outcomes of examinations taken with other Boards later in the day.

As we celebrate these results, it is important to recognise the commitment and support of the teachers in our schools who have worked hard to prepare their students for these exams and also the support given by the young people’s parents and carers over many years.

I am particularly pleased with the positive increase again this year in the number of awards at A* and A grades.”

Flintshire’s students have worked hard to pursue demanding programmes of study. I am delighted for all of them, and wish them every success in their chosen future pathway.”

Chief Officer, Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said:

“These very pleasing results are a positive culmination of years of hard work undertaken by Flintshire’s students and the skill and dedication of their staff in preparing them for their examinations.

I am delighted to send my congratulations to them all and thank their teachers, parents and carers for their encouragement and support.

We wish them every success as they take on new challenges, whether at college, university or the world of work.”