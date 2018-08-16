A-level pass rate shows increase on last year across Flintshire

Students at Flintshire based sixth forms are celebrating today as the classes of 2018 receive their A Level results.

The results from the Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC) show that for examinations taken with them, 98.8% of entries received pass grades A*-E.

The Flintshire 2017 figure was 97.8% at this same stage.

The proportion of grades in the A* to C range is 76.5% in 2018 compared to 72.7% of entries achieving these grades in Flintshire in 2017, a positive improvement.

21.2% of Flintshire WJEC entries resulted in A* and A grades compared to 18.2% in 2017.

This increase is higher than the Welsh average increase for A*-A this year and reflects the hard work being undertaken in Flintshire schools to stretch their most able students to reach their potential.

The majority of Flintshire entries at Advanced level are with the Welsh Board with results from other boards received later in the day.

Councillor Ian Roberts, Cabinet Member for Education, said:

“Having received the information for entries with the WJEC Examination Board, the Council warmly congratulates all the students on their hard work and success. As we celebrate these results, we recognise the commitment and professional support of our schools and teachers in preparing their students for their exams and also the support given by their parents and carers over many years. I am particularly pleased with the positive increase in the number of awards at A* and A grade and also in A*-C. Flintshire’s students have worked hard to pursue demanding programmes of study. I am delighted for all of them, and wish them every success in their chosen future pathway”.

Chief Officer, Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said: