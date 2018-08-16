A level and Welsh Baccalaureate students congratulated by Kirsty Williams

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has congratulated students receiving their A-level and Welsh Baccalaureate results today.

The A level provisional results for Wales show an improvement overall with 8.7% of grades awarded at A*, the best outcome in Wales since this grade was introduced, in 2010, 0.4 percentage point higher than the previous best figure in 2017.

In the other figures from today’s results:

The Welsh Baccalaureate results show:

Kirsty Williams said:

“Today is the culmination of a lot of hard work from our students and I want to congratulate them, as well as our fantastic teachers and lecturers, on these results.

“We’re seeing a very positive and stable set of results, with some very encouraging signs of progress as we continue on our journey of education reform.

“I’m very pleased that the number of students achieving A*-A has reached 26.3% – this is a 1.3% increase from last year and is an historic high for Wales.

“It’s also particularly pleasing to see an increase in the number of students taking STEM subjects. This is the continuation of a trend we’ve seen in recent years.

“Welsh Baccalaureate Advanced Level pass rates are also up which is excellent news – this is a valued qualification accepted by a growing number of prestigious universities across the UK.

“These are all very good reasons why we should remain confident in our reformed system of qualifications. We are providing students with the skills and knowledge they need for the modern world and our challenge now is to build on the results as we continue our national mission to raise standards for all our young people.”