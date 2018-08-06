A former village pub could be converted into a house under new proposals

Plans have been submitted to turn the Afon Goch Inn in Trelogan into a five-bedroom property following its closure in January 2017.

Previous owners Admiral Taverns decided to close the business permanently after a series of short term tenancies failed to make it viable and put the pub up for sale the following month.

It was initially put on the market at an asking price of £195,000, but that figure was reduced by £20,000 in September 2017 because of a lack of interest.

In a letter, Ian Taylor from property specialist firm Fleurets, which was responsible for selling the pub, said:

“Admiral Taverns explained the main factors that affected the trade had been its isolated position, the lack of daytime trade and the risk of drink-driving.

“Due to lack of serious interest the asking price was reduced in September 2017 from £195,000 to £175,000

“In total we have received four offers, three from interested parties wanting to change the use into residential use and one from a party who offered 41 per cent less than the reduced asking price, and didn’t provide any proof of funds.

“Our clients accepted an offer in April 2018, 14 months after Fleurets commenced marketing the property.”

Plans submitted to Flintshire Council by Mr Sukhvinder Kaur show the ground floor would be converted into a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, study and bathroom with four bedrooms to the first floor.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.