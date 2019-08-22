A Flintshire based Thai-American mum with a head for business is starting a food revolution

California dreamin’ has seen businesswoman Sherry Edwards set up a new tasty venture from her home in Penyffordd.

Together with husband Tim, yoga teacher Sherry, who was born in California and grew up in Thailand, ran a hat shop in Chester before the couple decided to focus on their online business – thehatplace.com.

But for the busy mum-of-two, that wasn’t enough, and now Sherry is using her Bangkok heritage to start a new enterprise and will be cooking up a storm at food festivals throughout North Wales.

Sherry has set up Bao Revolution, cooking stuffed Thai Bao buns with a range of fillings.

The large bread-like dumplings are steamed before being filled and enjoyed.

A big hit in major cities, Sherry is the first to bring the dish to North Wales and will be serving up her treats at Mold Food & Drink Festival on September 21 and 22.

Yoga teacher Sherry, mum to Eira, five, and Khiri, nine, said: “I started Bao Revolution as there wasn’t enough Thai food in my area and I wanted to bring one of my favourite foods here.

“We are busy with the online hat shop, but I wanted to do something else too.

I’m not one for sitting still, I love to cook, I’m proud of my Bangkok heritage and passionate about healthy street food, so Bao buns are a perfect business for me.

They are really popular in the larger cities but yet to catch on in North Wales, so I’m looking forward to bringing them to Mold.”

Mold Food & Drink Festival Co-chair Richard Howells said one of the festival’s aims was to support up-and-coming businesses.

“Every year, a new business comes along that surprises and excites us, and this year it is Bao Revolution.

This tremendous Thai treat will be a first for many festival-goers, buns packed with goodness and packing a punch.

We’ve a real line-up of great street food this year so pleased to see Sherry joining them.”

Mold Food & Drink Festival will be held on September 21st and 22nd at New Street, Mold.