A Flint based ‘refurb’ charity has been nominated for prestigious award – and your vote could make the difference!

Refurbs – a Flint based community charity which helps struggling households furnish their homes for less has been nominated for a prestigious award – and would like a little support from you!

The charity recycles and repairs items for sale, providing employment and volunteering opportunities for members of the local community.

It also provides training for people facing challenges such as health issues or long term unemployment.

There’s an environmental strand to Refurbs as its work has prevent over 900 tonnes of good quality furniture going to landfill.

Aber Park based Refurbs is one of three organisations up for the “Outstanding Social Enterprise” category of the 2018 Sustainable Academy Awards, promoted by Cynnal Cymru.

Refurbs General Manager Kevin Barry said:

“We’re really pleased to have reached the finals of this awards programme which recognises the outstanding work that the team are doing. In the last year, we have refurbished and provided over 14,000 items of high-quality furniture and white goods to the public at truly affordable prices.

Together with our sofa deconstruction project, this has also meant that over 900 tonnes of material has not been sent to landfill, benefitting both the community and the environment.”

Refurbs are asking people to help them win this award by voting for them on the Awards website, at http://www.sustainableacademy.wales/