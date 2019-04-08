News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Deeside primary school has launched a crowd funding campaign to buy much needed IT equipment

Published: Monday, Apr 8th, 2019
A Deeside primary school has launched a crowd funding campaign to buy much-needed laptop computers which will help “engage and inspire” youngsters to a “bright future.”

The Welsh Government has called for a digital revolution in classrooms but with funds limited, Queensferry County Primary joined schools crowdfunding platform Rocket Fund as it looks to raise money for the new IT equipment. 

Funds raised will be used to purchase up to seven new Acer Chromebooks which will cost around £1800.

The crowdfunder, which has reached nearly £400 – has been boosted by a £25 donation from Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami.

PGCE

Gordon Rodger-Burns, ICT Coordinator at Queensferry CP said, “We strongly feel that a set of Chromebooks will give this group of children the boost they need to further their horizons.

The Chromebooks will allow them to get their amazing ideas from their minds and boost their confidence.

In turn, this will help to engage and inspire them to a bright future. We would like to buy at least 7 new Chromebooks. Anything more than 7 would be a bonus for us.”

Headteacher Mrs Lloyd said: “We are very excited about bringing more technology into the classroom and giving children and parent’s opportunities.

We’ve heard great reviews of the Acer Chromebooks that we are fundraising for, how they enable active learning and develop children’s IT skills.

We’ve wanted to try them for a while but have not had the opportunity to add them to our teaching toolkit yet.”

“We look forward to enhancing our computing curriculum and developing the future innovators, educators, leaders, and learners of the 21st century!”

To help us reach our fundraising goal and donate to the project, click here: https://spsr.me/5kBF

 

