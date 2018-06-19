independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

26 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may affect your journey today

Published: Tuesday, Jun 19th, 2018
The latest list of roadworks for the area.

Work on the A494 are being carried out overnight with some lane and slip road closures from 7pm.

The work is to introduce new emission-reducing measures including signage – it is expected to be completed by Friday, June 22.

A494 Wb Onnslip A548 Rbt to A494, Sealand, Flintshire
20 June — 22 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Drome Corner Interchange – Westbound Onslip
Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118164154815364
B5125 B5125 Meadowside to St Davids Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire
20 June — 23 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH MEADOWSIDE
Works description: DESILT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594654628/01
Ellesmere Road, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
20 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: AT THE S/O NO.21 PARK AVENUE AT THE JUNCTION OF PARK AVENUE
Works description: REQUIRED FOR ROAD CLOSURE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001324650
M56
19 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Total Closure.
Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 54154
M56
20 June — 21 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Total Closure.
Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 54154
A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
19 June — 21 June
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 River Dee Bridge to Centre of Queensferry Bridge – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Bwtween 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118164153019924
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
20 June — 22 June
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, Cheshire Border to Dee Bridge – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118164155032223
A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire
19 June — 21 June
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 River Dee Bridge to Centre of Queensferry Bridge – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Bwtween 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118164152939130
A494 Eb Offslip A494 to A548 Rbt, Sealand, Flintshire
20 June — 22 June
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, Cheshire Border to Dee Bridge – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011816415522937
A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire
20 June — 27 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of Highfield to opp 62 on Mold Road.
Works description: BUCKLEY 494993, 485229 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 13m BT ducts, Lay concrete plinth, Stand cab.Excavate and lay 7m of duct to Power Pole for Overhead Connection. Reinstate, Check and clear site. FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU2WVPL01
A55
19 June — 20 June
Delays possible Road closure
Works location: Total Westbound .
Works description: A55 East and Westbound Junction 36 to 38 Total closure for carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 56591
A55
19 June — 20 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Hardshoulder, Lane 1. Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A55 Westbound Hardshoulder and Lane One Closure for Fire Damage
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 58507
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
19 June — 22 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE MELROSE
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594564119
Beech Grove, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
20 June — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: o/s 1 beech grove
Works description: Retrieve Live Heads x 2 and tie into exsiting gas main
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253003001033968/01
Greenside, Mold, Flintshire
19 June — 22 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594574649
Phoenix Street, Sandycroft, Flintshire
20 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite pensioners housing near Wood Street
Works description: Sink hole excavate and investigate sinkage 2 way traffic lights required mini digger cems available 7.5 t wagon
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002609
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
19 June — 20 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 54A
Works description: CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594644888
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
19 June — 21 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside no.2a
Works description: INTERIM TO PERM
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594644368
Burntwood Road, Burntwood, Flintshire
19 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 31
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594579297
Edwards Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23
Works description: REPLACE CP FROM MAIN TO BOUNDRY AND CONNECT TO NEW 25MM POLY. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZU001108994
Meadows Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From the junc of HERMITAGE COURT approx 20m NE on MEADOWS LANE…
Works description: SAUGHALL 6 – DSLAM 523689 – Overlay – Lay approx 20.00m of Duct 54/56 in FW and Verge to link exist…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUDJUGE01
Mountain View Avenue, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
19 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594575446
Oakfield Road, Buckley, Flintshire
19 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 12
Works description: METER CHANGE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594580926
Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire
19 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 29
Works description: RENEW LEAKING STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594662455
The Ridings, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: The Ridings junc hermitage rd, Saughall, Chester CH1 6AS, UK…
Works description: BT cabinet reshell and duct required. footway closure in place, grass mats to be provided for pedest…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MQ1W000000SAUGHALL2
Unadopted Road Between Ffordd Eldon and Vownog Newydd, Soughton, Flintshire
20 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 13, FFORDD ELDON
Works description: REPAIR BURST FERRULE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594662880

