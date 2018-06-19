26 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may affect your journey today

A494 Wb Onnslip A548 Rbt to A494, Sealand, Flintshire 20 June — 22 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494, Drome Corner Interchange – Westbound Onslip Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118164154815364

B5125 B5125 Meadowside to St Davids Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire 20 June — 23 June Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH MEADOWSIDE Works description: DESILT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594654628/01

Ellesmere Road, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 20 June — 07 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: AT THE S/O NO.21 PARK AVENUE AT THE JUNCTION OF PARK AVENUE Works description: REQUIRED FOR ROAD CLOSURE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY450003001324650

M56 19 June — 20 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: Total Closure. Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 54154

M56 20 June — 21 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: Total Closure. Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 54154

A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire 19 June — 21 June Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 River Dee Bridge to Centre of Queensferry Bridge – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Bwtween 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118164153019924

A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire 20 June — 22 June Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494, Cheshire Border to Dee Bridge – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118164155032223

A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire 19 June — 21 June Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 River Dee Bridge to Centre of Queensferry Bridge – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Bwtween 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118164152939130

A494 Eb Offslip A494 to A548 Rbt, Sealand, Flintshire 20 June — 22 June Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494, Cheshire Border to Dee Bridge – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Measures to Reduce NO2 (A494) – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011816415522937

A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire 20 June — 27 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Side of Highfield to opp 62 on Mold Road. Works description: BUCKLEY 494993, 485229 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 13m BT ducts, Lay concrete plinth, Stand cab.Excavate and lay 7m of duct to Power Pole for Overhead Connection. Reinstate, Check and clear site. FW Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU2WVPL01

A55 19 June — 20 June Delays possible Road closure Works location: Total Westbound . Works description: A55 East and Westbound Junction 36 to 38 Total closure for carriageway repairs Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 56591

A55 19 June — 20 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Hardshoulder, Lane 1. Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed. Works description: A55 Westbound Hardshoulder and Lane One Closure for Fire Damage Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 58507

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire 19 June — 22 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE MELROSE Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594564119

Beech Grove, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 20 June — 07 July Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: o/s 1 beech grove Works description: Retrieve Live Heads x 2 and tie into exsiting gas main Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253003001033968/01

Greenside, Mold, Flintshire 19 June — 22 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27 Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594574649

Phoenix Street, Sandycroft, Flintshire 20 June — 23 June Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Opposite pensioners housing near Wood Street Works description: Sink hole excavate and investigate sinkage 2 way traffic lights required mini digger cems available 7.5 t wagon Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: QX00200002609

Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire 19 June — 20 June Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE 54A Works description: CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594644888

Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire 19 June — 21 June Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: outside no.2a Works description: INTERIM TO PERM Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594644368

Burntwood Road, Burntwood, Flintshire 19 June — 22 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594579297

Edwards Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 20 June — 27 June Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23 Works description: REPLACE CP FROM MAIN TO BOUNDRY AND CONNECT TO NEW 25MM POLY. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH… Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZU001108994

Meadows Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 19 June — 22 June Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: From the junc of HERMITAGE COURT approx 20m NE on MEADOWS LANE… Works description: SAUGHALL 6 – DSLAM 523689 – Overlay – Lay approx 20.00m of Duct 54/56 in FW and Verge to link exist… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUDJUGE01

Mountain View Avenue, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 19 June — 22 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18 Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594575446

Oakfield Road, Buckley, Flintshire 19 June — 22 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 12 Works description: METER CHANGE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594580926

Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire 19 June — 22 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 29 Works description: RENEW LEAKING STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594662455

The Ridings, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 19 June — 22 June Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: The Ridings junc hermitage rd, Saughall, Chester CH1 6AS, UK… Works description: BT cabinet reshell and duct required. footway closure in place, grass mats to be provided for pedest… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MQ1W000000SAUGHALL2